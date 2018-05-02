Nagpur police chief stresses upon strict enforcement to make citizens rule-abiding

Nagpur: “Traffic regulations coupled with strict enforcement not only ensures traffic movement with ease but also instil discipline among citizens and this ultimately deters traffic snarls,” said Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar at Nagpur Press Club, Civil Lines on Wednesday.

The top cop was speaking at ‘Meet-the-Press’ programme organised by the Nagpur Union of Working Journalists (NUWJ), in association with Tilak Patrakar Bhavan Trust (TPBT) and Nagpur Press Club (NPC)

Pradip Kumar Maitra, President of MUWJ, TBT and Press Club, NUWJ President Shirish Borkar and NUWJ and Press Club General Secretary Brahmashankar Tripathi were prominently present on this occasion.

Interacting with the media Kumar discussed various topics including traffic, crime, criticism and also got nostalgic about his previous experiences in the Second Capital of the State.

“Criticism enables a chance of evaluation. Bound with root level media ensures that significant points should come to fore. Police always welcome criticism as it helps us to remotely understand the issue at large,” said Kumar.

New traffic movements in pipeline:

“We’ve often found violators repeating the mistakes. To curb the flourishing irregularities, we’ve decided to seize the vehicle of the violator for one day and asked them to correct their share of drawbacks, only then they will be handovered the vehicle. Nagpur Traffic Department has formed 20 flying squads in this regard. 10 teams will focus on strict enforcement of the norms while 10 will keep an eagle-eye on vehicles causing traffic chaos,” he said.

CP warns miscreants indulged in illegal business:

On the issues of flourishing unethical activities, the Commissioner of Police also warned the miscreants indulged in illegal business like betting, liquor smugglings etc. of stern action, on this occasion. The entire bookie and hawala market has already been hit hard by the raids conducted by Nagpur Police.

Thakkar posted several offensive tweets:

Sameet Thakkar who was arrested for ‘objectionable’ comments against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray on social media has often found making aggressive and defamatory tweets. We’ve found a list of tweets that could hurt religious sentiments and offensive for women, said the CP.