Strict adherence to preventive measures necessary to defeat Coronavirus pandemic: Guardian Minister Adv. Yashomati Thakur

Amravati: The risk of infection from coronavirus is the same for everyone. Therefore, strict adherence to every precautionary measure for preventing infection is compulsory for everyone, said Maharashtra Woman and Child Development Minister and Guardian Minister of Amravati district Adv. Yashomati Thakur. After returning from Mumbai, Adv. Thakur undertook a rapid antigen test of everyone in her delegaton including herself. She along with others returned to their respective residences only after all the reports were found to be negative.

Guardian Minister Thakur is constantly striving for effective implementation of various preventive measures in the district. The local administration has been making continuous efforts for sake of raising public awareness including upgradation of various facilities at the laboratories and hospitals based at Amravati, like independent laboratories, and the District Covid Hospital. Guardian Minister Thakur had gone to Mumbai for some work, from where she had returned recently.

Even though she reached late at night, she went to a private hospital for antigen testing as part of safety precautions. At this time, all her colleagues too were tested. She remained in the hospital until the report was received. From her delegation, Pramod Kapde, Satish Gavai, Amol Sable, Shyam Deshmukh, Swapnil Deshmukh, Shailesh Manvar and others were also tested. All these reports were found to be negative.