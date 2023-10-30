Stray dog killed brutally as it enters Mahaprasad area in Nagpur’s Mankapur

Nagpur: In a height of cruelty, a stray dog was brutally killed by people as the dog entered the area where Mahaprasad was being distributed. This outrageous incident took place in Mankapur area of Nagpur recently. Mankapur police have registered a case but no arrests have been made so far.

According to a report, Mahaprasad distribution programme was going on in Mankapur’s Bandhu Nagar area since past few days. A stray dog entered the area where Mahaprasad was being distributed. Seeing the dog, some 4-5 people beat it with sticks mercilessly injuring the canine severely. On being informed the local resident Ranjana Irpate along with some associates reached the spot. They tried to save the injured dog but in vain. Subsequently, Ranjana reached the Mankapur Police Station to lodge a complaint but the cops initially ignored the matter.

However, at the intervention of Voice of Citizen (NGO) and Adv Harshwardhan Chaudhary, police registered a case against some people. They were later identified. The brutal killing of the dog sparked rage among people. The member of Animal Welfare Board of India Saurabh Kahar condemned the incident and demanded a high-level inquiry.

