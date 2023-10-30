State Govt approves Rs 792 crore for five flyovers in East Nagpur

Nagpur: Maharashtra Government has given approval to five flyovers in East Nagpur area. These five flyovers will connect East Nagpur to South and Central Nagpur. After viewing the presentation of the proposed flyovers, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave approval to all five bridges. Government has sanctioned Rs 792 crore and a Government Resolution (GR) also has been issued.

Considering traffic inconvenience being experienced by the citizens, MLA Krishna Khopde pursued the issue with the Government. Accordingly, Maharail prepared a proposal for five flyovers. As soon as the presentation was made, the Maharashtra Government approved the entire flyovers to be constructed through the Maharail Company.

The first bridge will be constructed from Reshimbagh to KDK College, Telephone Exchange Chowk to Bhande Plot. For this first flyover, the Government sanctioned Rs 251 crore. Second flyover will start from Chandrasekhar Azad Chowk and will pass over Ganga Jamuna area and will reach Marwari Chowk for which Rs 66 crore have been sanctioned. Third flyover will be constructed between Lakadganj Police Station and Wardhaman Nagar. The cost of this flyover is Rs 135 crore. The fourth flyover will ease the traffic from Nandanvan, Rajendranagar Chowk to Hasanbaug Chowk, whose cost is Rs 66 crore. The fifth one will start from Wardhman Nagar and end at Nirmalnagari, Umred Road. Its cost is Rs 274 crore.

A total of Rs 792 crore has been approved by the Government. Maharail Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal showed the presentation to Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis in a meeting at Sahyadri Guest House, Mumbai this year. The minutes of the meeting were released on July 25, 2023. Both the leaders praised this project prepared by Maharail and this project was immediately approved by the Government of Maharashtra.

Commenting on the development, Krishna Khopde said that the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, considering the plight of the people because of rising traffic in Nagpur city approved the flyovers. He thanked all these leaders for the approval taking the sentiments of the citizens into account. He also thanked MD of Maharail Company Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal, for preparing the proposal and presentation early.

The five flyovers:

· Reshimbagh to KDK College, Telephone Exchange Sq to Bhande Plot — Rs 251 cr.

· Chandrasekhar Azad Chowk Ganga Jamuna to Marwari Chowk — Rs 66 cr.

· Lakadganj Police Station-Wardhaman Nagar — Rs 135 cr.

· Nandanvan, Rajendranagar Chowk to Hasanbaug Chowk — Rs 66 cr.

· Wardhman Nagar to Nirmalnagari Umred Road — Rs 274 cr

