Storm Alert for Nagpur, Heatwave Continues in Vidarbha

Severe Weather Alert Issued for Nagpur and Four Other Districts: Major Changes Expected in the Next 24 Hours

Advertisement



Rapid changes in weather conditions across Maharashtra have become a growing concern. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for increasing instability in the Vidarbha region on May 2nd. While some areas will continue to experience intense heat, others may see thunderstorms, strong winds, and light rain.

Temperatures are expected to soar above 40°C in several Vidarbha cities. Akola may reach 44°C, while Amravati is likely to touch 43°C, resulting in extreme heat conditions.

In Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, and Yavatmal, the mercury is expected to hover between 41°C and 43°C. Gondia district may see a slightly lower maximum temperature of around 37°C. Akola, Amravati, and Buldhana are also likely to experience intense heat during the day, although cloud cover may develop by the afternoon.

Gold Rate 29 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,200/- Gold 22 KT 89,500/- Silver / Kg 97,200/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds are forecast for Nagpur, Chandrapur, Wardha, Gondia, and Bhandara. Isolated areas in these districts may also receive brief spells of rain. Authorities have urged residents to stay safe and follow IMD advisories closely.

Advertisement