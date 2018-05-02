Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Mar 28th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    “Stop exodus; arrange for food, stay of migrating people”: Governor Koshyari tells Divisional Commissioners

    The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari today spoke to all six Divisional Commissioners in Maharashtra and sought information about the incidence of Corona Virus Disease and exodus of people in various districts.

    The Governor asked Divisional Commissioners to direct all District Collectors to take steps to stop migrating workers wherever they are, while continuing their efforts to prevent Corona Virus Disease.

    The Governor further directed that announcements be made from public announcement systems in all major cities and industrial townships to appeal to people to stay wherever they are.

    He further directed that people should be informed of the steps being taken to arrange for their accommodation and food by the government and non-governmental organisations.

    The Governor further directed that people entering various districts of Maharashtra from other States or other districts should also be stopped and arrangements for their accommodation and food be made.

    The Governor spoke to the Divisional Commissioners of Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik, Pune, Konkan and Aurangabad.

    Happening Nagpur
    ‘Niraamayaa Bhava!’ an initiative to Know about COVID-19 by City Author
    ‘Niraamayaa Bhava!’ an initiative to Know about COVID-19 by City Author
    Unsung Lockdown Warriors : NMC-OCW stay at work to provide safe drinking water
    Unsung Lockdown Warriors : NMC-OCW stay at work to provide safe drinking water
    Nagpur Crime News
    Failing to meet ends, woman ends life in Gittikhadan
    Failing to meet ends, woman ends life in Gittikhadan
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह रुग्णांबाबत माहिती देताना मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह रुग्णांबाबत माहिती देताना मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    बुटीबोरी पोलिसांनी जपली सामाजिक बांधिलकी
    बुटीबोरी पोलिसांनी जपली सामाजिक बांधिलकी
    Hindi News
    कोरोना की लड़ाई में प्रत्येक नागरिक योद्धा – दुर्योधन
    कोरोना की लड़ाई में प्रत्येक नागरिक योद्धा – दुर्योधन
    जेएसडब्ल्यू प्रबंधन का प्रयास 3 घंटे में दम तोड़ दिया
    जेएसडब्ल्यू प्रबंधन का प्रयास 3 घंटे में दम तोड़ दिया
    Trending News
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : City Tally Now 11 as Two More Test Positive
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : City Tally Now 11 as Two More Test Positive
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: One more tests positive, total 10 in city
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: One more tests positive, total 10 in city
    Featured News
    Netas violate norms set by Administration, leave citizens petrified
    Netas violate norms set by Administration, leave citizens petrified
    Thackeray assures CMs who urged help for migrant workers amid COVID-19 lockdown
    Thackeray assures CMs who urged help for migrant workers amid COVID-19 lockdown
    Trending In Nagpur
    कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह रुग्णांबाबत माहिती देताना मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह रुग्णांबाबत माहिती देताना मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    Netas violate norms set by Administration, leave citizens petrified
    Netas violate norms set by Administration, leave citizens petrified
    Failing to meet ends, woman ends life in Gittikhadan
    Failing to meet ends, woman ends life in Gittikhadan
    कोरोना की लड़ाई में प्रत्येक नागरिक योद्धा – दुर्योधन
    कोरोना की लड़ाई में प्रत्येक नागरिक योद्धा – दुर्योधन
    जेएसडब्ल्यू प्रबंधन का प्रयास 3 घंटे में दम तोड़ दिया
    जेएसडब्ल्यू प्रबंधन का प्रयास 3 घंटे में दम तोड़ दिया
    आयुक्तांनीच कलम 144 व संचारबंदी याचा भंग केलेला आहे
    आयुक्तांनीच कलम 144 व संचारबंदी याचा भंग केलेला आहे
    Nagpur Coronavirus Update : कोरोना विषाणू माहिती 28/3/20 – पॉझिटिव्ह नमुने: 11
    Nagpur Coronavirus Update : कोरोना विषाणू माहिती 28/3/20 – पॉझिटिव्ह नमुने: 11
    कोरोना को नजरअंदाज कर जेएसडब्ल्यू प्लांट शुरू करने की कोशिश
    कोरोना को नजरअंदाज कर जेएसडब्ल्यू प्लांट शुरू करने की कोशिश
    कोरोनावायरस से राष्ट्र की जंग में वेकोलि का ऊर्जा-योगदान
    कोरोनावायरस से राष्ट्र की जंग में वेकोलि का ऊर्जा-योगदान
    WCL energizing Nation to fight COVID19
    WCL energizing Nation to fight COVID19
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145