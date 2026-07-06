Police probe points to forged identities, altered chassis numbers, suspected RTO nexus and a registration trail stretching from Madhya Pradesh to Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Maharashtra

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Nagpur: What began as an anonymous complaint to the Nagpur Rural Regional Transport Office (RTO) has snowballed into an investigation exposing what police suspect is a sophisticated interstate network that “laundered” stolen heavy commercial vehicles through multiple state registrations before putting them back on Indian roads as legally registered trucks.

The investigation has uncovered a trail running through Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Maharashtra, with investigators suspecting that organized racketeers exploited loopholes in the vehicle registration system, forged official documents, tampered with engine and chassis numbers, and allegedly received assistance from insiders to give stolen trucks a completely new legal identity.

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The suspected racket surfaced after the Nagpur Rural RTO received an anonymous letter alleging that three individuals, Mohammad Hussain Mohammad Ismail (39), Dinesh Kumar Omprakash (53), and Mohammad Ejaz Abdul Rehman, had brought four trucks registered in Arunachal Pradesh to the Nagpur Rural RTO in March 2022 and illegally secured fresh Maharashtra registrations.

The allegations prompted a discreet fact-finding inquiry by transport authorities. After officials reportedly found irregularities in vehicle records, the matter was referred to police.

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Based on a complaint filed by a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) attached to the Nagpur Rural RTO, Kapil Nagar Police registered an FIR on July 1, launching a full-scale criminal investigation into what is now suspected to be a nationwide vehicle registration fraud.

Investigators believe the syndicate followed a carefully planned route to erase the criminal history of stolen trucks.

According to police, heavy commercial vehicles allegedly stolen from different parts of the country were first taken to Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, where their identities were systematically altered.

Officials suspect that forged ownership papers were prepared, while original engine and chassis numbers were tampered with or re-engraved using specialized equipment capable of making the alterations difficult to detect during routine inspections.

Once the vehicles acquired a fresh identity, they were allegedly transported to Arunachal Pradesh—and in several cases Nagaland, where they obtained new registrations through forged documentation.

Police suspect that certain officials in these states may have facilitated the registrations, although investigations are still underway.

Armed with apparently genuine registration certificates issued through the national VAHAN portal, the trucks were then brought to Maharashtra, where they were re-registered yet again before being sold to unsuspecting buyers at significantly lower prices than market value.

Investigators describe the process as nothing short of “vehicle laundering,” transforming stolen trucks into seemingly legitimate commercial vehicles through layers of forged documentation and interstate registrations.

Why Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh?

Investigators believe the choice of northeastern states was deliberate.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the syndicate allegedly exploited relatively relaxed physical verification procedures in some regions while taking advantage of online registration systems.

Once the vehicles obtained valid registration records on the VAHAN database, subsequent transfers to Maharashtra appeared legally compliant, making detection considerably more difficult.

Investigators say this loophole enabled stolen trucks to seamlessly re-enter the transport sector without raising immediate suspicion.

The alleged fraud began unravelling when RTO officials noticed glaring inconsistencies during verification.

Several heavy vehicles presented as brand-new showed evidence of tampered chassis numbers.

In one striking instance, investigators reportedly discovered that a registration number being used by a truck in Nagpur actually belonged to a two-wheeler registered in Nagaland.

Such discrepancies prompted officials to conduct a deeper examination of registration records, ultimately leading to the present investigation.

Nagpur MVI under scanner

The probe has also placed a Motor Vehicle Inspector from the Nagpur division under scrutiny. Investigators suspect the official may have played a role in facilitating registrations by allegedly helping the syndicate obtain unused registration numbers.

Police sources claim these numbers were then incorporated into manually prepared documents before being forwarded to northeastern states, where fresh online registrations were generated.

While no formal conclusions have been reached regarding the official’s role, investigators are examining records, approvals and communication linked to the registrations.

The investigation has since expanded beyond Nagpur.

During questioning and document analysis, police identified another suspected participant, Abdul Asif Abdul Qadir, a resident of Washim Bypass in Akola.

A police team has already been dispatched to Akola to verify his alleged involvement and collect additional evidence.

Officials believe more individuals, including transport agents and document forgers operating across multiple states, may have participated in the network.

So far, Nagpur Rural RTO officials have identified and seized four heavy commercial vehicles allegedly linked to the racket. However, investigators believe these may represent only a fraction of the operation.

Police are now examining whether dozens of trucks bearing Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh registration numbers currently operating in Maharashtra may have passed through the same fraudulent chain of registration.

Authorities are also investigating possible revenue losses to the government resulting from evasion of registration fees, taxes and mandatory verification procedures.

With evidence pointing towards forged documentation, interstate coordination, identity manipulation of vehicles and possible official complicity, investigators believe the case could expose one of the most sophisticated heavy vehicle registration frauds to surface in recent years.

Police are now coordinating with transport authorities and law enforcement agencies in multiple states to determine the true scale of the network, identify every vehicle that may have been illegally re-registered, and establish the role of officials, middlemen and transport agents who allegedly enabled stolen trucks to return to the roads with a fresh legal identity.

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