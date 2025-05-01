Stolen ₹15 Lakh Car Traced to Nagpur; Accused Nabbed

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a swift interstate operation, the Anti-Vehicle Theft Cell of Nagpur Crime Branch traced a stolen car worth ₹15 lakh to the city on April 30 and apprehended the accused, later handing him over to Telangana Police.

Acting on a tip-off during patrolling, the team intercepted a suspicious Keta car (TS08 JS7884) near Hingna toll booth. The driver, identified as Saurabhkumar Surendrakumar (35), a resident of Dehradun, claimed he had purchased the vehicle via Facebook Marketplace.

Gold Rate 29 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,200/- Gold 22 KT 89,500/- Silver / Kg 97,200/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

However, upon verification, police discovered the car had been fraudulently obtained and was already listed in a theft case at Ameenpur Police Station, Telangana, under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Following coordination with the Telangana police, the accused and the vehicle were formally handed over for further legal action.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of CP Ravinder Kumar Singal, Addl CP Sanjay Patil, DCP Rahul Maknikar, and ACP Abhijeet Patil, with officers Anil Ingole, Vilas Kokate, and others part of the action team.

Advertisement