Imamwada Police Arrest Two with Illegal Pistol and Knife in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a late-night operation on Thursday, May 1, Imamwada Police arrested two 19-year-old men carrying an illegal foreign-made pistol, sharp weapons, and riding a motorcycle in the Jattarodi area.

The duo, identified as Amay Amritlal Dhurve and Kamlesh Rajesh Raut, both residents of Indira Nagar No. 3, were intercepted around 1:55 am after a tip-off. They attempted to flee upon seeing police near a roadside kiosk but were caught near a grocery shop after a short chase.

A search revealed a Mauser pistol with magazine, a live cartridge, and a China-made knife from Dhurve, while Raut was carrying a steel cleaver. Their black Splendor motorcycle was also seized. The total value of the recovered items is estimated at ₹83,500.

The accused revealed the pistol belonged to their friend Himanshu Roy. Police booked the duo under Sections 3/25 and 4/25 of the Arms Act and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act for illegal possession with suspected criminal intent.

The operation was led under the supervision of CP Ravinder Kumar Singal, Addl CP Shivajirao Rathod, DCP Rashmita Rao, and ACP Narendra Hivare, with PI Rahul Shire and team executing the arrests.

