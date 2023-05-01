Stock markets shut on Maharashtra Day, normal trade to resume Tuesday

There will be no movement on the Indian stock exchanges on Monday as they will be closed on account of Maharashtra Day.

Normal trading activities will resume on Tuesday.

On Friday, the domestic stock extended gains for the seventh consecutive session, tracking strong global cues as well as stronger corporate earnings.

The weakness in the US dollar has once again made Indian and other emerging equity markets lucrative for foreign institutional investors.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Britannia, Wipro and Nestle were the major gainers on NSE.

