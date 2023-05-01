Maha bldg collapse toll rises to 8, rescue op on

Two more bodies were recovered on Monday from the debris of a two-storey building which collapsed in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, raising the death toll to eight, officials said.

The work of clearing the debris was underway for the third day, they said.

Advertisement

The building, which housed godowns on the ground and first floors and four families on the top floor, collapsed at 1.45 pm on Saturday at Wardhaman Compound in Valpada of Mankoli area.

Till Sunday, six bodies were found from the debris.

The bodies of two more persons, identified as Dinesh Tiwari (34) and Ashok Kumar Mishra (32), were recovered between 6 am and 7 am on Monday in a joint operation by teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the Thane Disaster Response Force, Bhiwandi tehsildar Adik Patil said.

Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management cell chief Avinash Sawant said the rescue operation and work to clear the debris was still on.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement