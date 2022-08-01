Stimulation therapy effective in pain management

Advertisement

– Free Pain Relief and Management Camp by Indira Sathe Trust

Nagpur – Free Pain and Management Camp organized by Indira Sathe Trust, Pain Relief and Management Sevalay,

Vasantrao Sathe Bungalow, Near Ahilya Mandir, Sathe Marg, Opposite Trunkwheel Building, Dhantoli, Nagpur. The camp was inaugurated by Dr. Sunil Khaparde, Advisor, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Advertisement

On this occasion, Dr. Uday Bodhankar, Director of Comhead and renowned Pediatrician, Yoga Therapist Vijay Gupte and renowned Naturopathy and Yoga Therapist Pravin Dabli, Suniti Bodhankar of Indira Sathe Trust, Seematai Deshpande, advocate Priyanka Bodhankar, Yoga teacher Shripad Desai, Paliwal Society president Vasant Paliwal and businessman Kishore Agarwal were prominently present.

In the camp, Yoga therapist Vijay Gupte and renowned Naturopathy and Yoga therapist Praveen Dabli gave their services and guided them.

On this occasion, Dr. Sunil Khaparde also took a glimpse of the stimulation therapy by taking information about it. He said that this therapy is really effective. In which there is no medicine solution.

Dr. Uday Bodhankar said that Stimulation Therapy is used in the management of Neck Pain, Back Pain, Arthritis, Knee Pain, Tennis Elbow, Shoulder Pain, Heel Pain, Back Pain, Joint Pain, Sprain, Bell’s Palsy, Writer’s Cramps etc. is very useful. This alternative therapy is helpful in reducing pain without medicine through yoga.

Yoga therapist Vijay Gupte said that due to the race of modernity and more use of mobile, computer, TV, pain in the human body has made its way home. In such a situation, we can stay away from pain by making yoga a part of our life.

Renowned Naturopathy and Yoga Therapist Pravin Dabli said that under the camp, the treatment of spinal, neurological and osteoskeletal problems without drug and management was done with stimulation therapy.

In which many people participated. The participants in the camp described stimulation therapy as effective in pain management. Everyone expressed their gratitude to Indira Sathe Trust for organizing the camp.

At the end of the camp, Mrs. Suniti Uday Bodhankar of Indira Sathe Trust expressed her gratitude to all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement