Stepfather rapes 8-year old daughter in Ajni

Nagpur: In a heinous incident, a stepfather abused 8-year old daughter sexually for over two months. The pervert accused has been booked but not arrested as yet. The incident has been reported in Ajni police jurisdiction.

A relative of the kid victim told police that the accused stepfather Mahendra Premdas Shelke (34) exploited the 8-year old daughter sexually whenever her mother went out for work. The accused abused the kid girl from January 28 to March 14, 2021.

Ajni Woman PSI Somankar, acting on the complaint, booked the pervert accused Mahendra Shelke under Sections 376, 376(2)(i)(N) of the IPC read with Sections 4, 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. No arrest has been made in the case.



