‘Stay at home’ message passed on by canine squad of Nagpur Police

Nagpur: Looking at the Covid19 getting more serious in the city as the positive cases have crossed 100 a social message was passed on to the citizens Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of Nagpur Police on Friday April 24th, 2020.

The canine’s squad lined up carrying alphabets in their necks with the message of STAY AT HOME along with their training and staff of the squad in front of the dog kennel at Police Headquarters in Talki Nagpur.

The sole purpose of this exercise was to pass on an important message of abiding discipline staying united and at the same time maintaining social distancing through the canine squad to the citizens who are not following the rules and regulations being given by the Police department.