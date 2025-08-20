State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Raghav, Rajvardhan, Naisha win titles

Nagpur: Raghav Mahajan of The Suburban Table Tennis Association (TST), Rajvardhan Tiwari of Solapur and Pune’s Naisha Rewaskar stunned top seeded players on their way to lifting titles in their respective categories in the Jennifer Varghese 3rd Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament that concluded at RTMNU’s Subhedar Hall, Ravi Nagar Square on Tuesday. The event was organised by Nagpur District Table Tennis Association.

While Naisha got the better of top seeded players in the final, both Raghav and Rajvardhan stunned the number one seeds in the semi-finals. Sixth seed Naisha wrested girls U-15 singles title beating Thane’s number one seed 11-7, 11-4, 11-2 in straight games. Out of the six finals played on the final day of the meet, three top seeds lived up to their billing. Number one seeds in their respective age groups, Aadya Baheti of PRB, Nashik’s Keshika Purkar and Nilay Pattekar of Thane won the crowns.

Adv Parijet Pande (Chairman, Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa), distributed the prizes. Adv Ashutosh Potnis, Secretary, MSTTA, ShekharTongo (VP, NDTTA) were present.

RESULTS:

Girls Under-11: Semi-finals: Aadya Baheti (PRB, S1) bt Shrinika Umekar (PNA, S4) 11-8, 11-7, 11- 5; Samrudhi Manvekar (KOL, S6) bt Aahana Godbole (PNA, S2) 11-9, 3-11, 4-11, 13-11, 11-8.

Final Aadya bt Samrudhi 11-4, 11-2, 12-10.

Boys Under-11: Semi-finals: Rajvardhan Tiwari (SOL, S4) bt Adhiraj Chauhan (THN, S1) 11-8, 11-9, 11- 4; Avyaan SinghWalia (MCD, S14) bt Naksh Mahajan (PNA, S7) 11-6, 11-8, 11-9.

Final: Rajvardhan bt Avyaan 11-8, 11-6, 11-6.

Girls Under-13: Semi-finals: Keshika Purkar (NSK, S1) bt Jinaya Vadhan (THN, S5) 9-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-3; Dnyanashree Tarde (T HN, S6) bt Rittanya Deolekar (TST, S2) 11-7, 11-4, 11-4.

Final: Keshika bt Dnyanashree Tarde 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8- 11, 12-10.

Boys Under-13: Semi-finals: Raghav Mahajan (TST, S4) bt Ayaan Athar (TST, S1) 11-6, 12-10, 11-4; Aakarshan Yadav (TST, S15) bt Swaraj Redkar (TST, S3) 11-4, 8-11, 11- 9, 11-8.

Final: Raghav bt Aakarshan 11-4, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9.

Girls Under-15: Semifinals: Sanvi Puranik (THN, S1) bt Trissha Ludbe (TST, S4) 11-6, 11-4, 11-8; Naisha Rewaskar (PNA, S6) bt Ayaana Beddingwala (TST, S10) 11-7, 11-8, 11-0.

Final: Naisha bt Sanvi 11-7, 11-4, 11-2.

Boys Under-15: Semi-finals: Nilay Pattekar (THN, S1) bt Yash Bhandari (NSK, S13) 11-5, 11-6, 11- 6; Ekansh Madane (T HN, S18) bt Anuj Phulsundar (PNA, S14) 11-6, 11-4, 11-7.

Final: Nilay bt Ekansh 14-12, 11-0, 11-7.