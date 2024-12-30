State police ordered to ensure swift justice for women: Key guidelines issued

Special IG Aswati Dorje, who now heads the prevention of crime against women and children unit, has issued an 11-point advisory to all police stations, including Government Railway Police

Nagpur: In a significant move to bolster women’s safety, all police units in Maharashtra have been directed to ensure that no woman is made to wait at police stations, especially during the night, to lodge complaints. This directive comes via a circular issued by the office of the Special Inspector General of Police tasked with preventing crimes against women and children. The move addresses growing concerns over the obstacles women face in securing justice, starting with reluctance from law enforcement to act promptly.

11-point advisory to police units

Special IG Aswati Dorje, who now heads the prevention of crime against women and children unit, has issued an 11-point advisory to all police stations, including Government Railway Police. This comprehensive guide emphasizes adherence to laws such as the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Key highlights of the advisory include:

1.Presence of Women Officers: Police stations must ensure women personnel are available during both day and night shifts to record statements from female complainants.

2. No Delay in Action: Police must not assign complaints of women to different officers based on availability.

3.Regular Updates: Victims must be informed about the status of their complaints within 90 days, as stipulated by the BNSS.

Emergency measures for women’s safety

The circular stresses the importance of proactive intervention in cases involving women:

• On-the-Spot Action: Police personnel attending to complaints must visit the location immediately in emergencies or serious situations.

• Seizure of Weapons: Officers are required to seize any weapons that could be used in an assault.

• Medical Assistance: Injured women must be rushed for medical treatment without delay, with an offence registered promptly after providing aid.

• Preventive Measures: The police are urged to act swiftly and intervene in emergencies without waiting for the victims to approach them.

Strengthening accountability

This initiative underscores the need for sensitivity, responsiveness, and accountability in handling complaints from women. By ensuring women’s access to immediate help and justice, the circular aims to create a safer environment where victims feel supported rather than sidelined.

As crimes against women continue to be a pressing issue, such measures are a step towards empowering women and restoring faith in the justice system.