State Government Should Address Issues Of Traders On Priority – Dr. Dipen Agrawal

State Government Is Sensitive & Considerate Towards Issues Of Traders – Aditya Thackeray

Nagpur: A delegation of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) led by Dr. Dipen Agrawal President along with KrupalTumane Member of Parliament met Aditya Thackeray, YuvaSenaPramukh and Cabinet Minister for Tourism and Environment, Government of Maharashtra during his two days maiden visit to Vidarbha in prominent presence of Dr Nitin Raut Guardian Minister, Ashish Jaiswal MLA and Dushyant Chaturvedi MLC.

At the outset Agrawal welcomed Aditya Thackeray with floral bouquet and submitted memorandums highlighting the exorbitant hike in rent by Corporations & their coercive action , harassment by Local Body Tax department across the state under the garb of assessment and reopening of coaching classes in offline mode.

Wahab Parekh and Sanjay Nabira from NMC Market Federation said that unilateral steep increase in rent by Municipal Corporations for their bazar samiti properties is ranging between 100 to 1000 times and in some cases more than 1000 times. On failure of tenant to concede to this unilateral decision, authorities are taking coercive steps. This is adversely affecting the small and marginal traders already facing the heat of frequent lockdowns and restrictions due to covid pandemic.

Ashok Ahuja, past president of General Merchant Association, informed Aditya ji that the then State Government had published draft regulations for transferring Corporation property by lease or otherwise and renewal of lease. More than thousand objections and suggestions were submitted to UDD-2 from all over the state including from CAMIT with a request to give personal hearing in the matter. The administration without giving opportunity of hearing to anyone, notified the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations (Renewal of Lease or Transfer of Immovable Property) Rules, 2019 under notification dated 13/09/2019.

Dr. Dipen Agrawal on behalf of galadharek across the state requested Aditya Thackeray to intervene and suspend the notification dated 13-09-2019 and suggested 1) in cases where only land is leased/licensed by Corporation the annual rent should be fixed at 1% of value as per ready reckoner; 2) in cases where shop/otta is leased/licensed by Corporation the annual rent be fixed at the rate of 2% of value of construction plus 1% of value of proportionate land as per ready reckoner; 3) 10% increase in lease rent/license fee every 3rd year; 4) Agreement should be valid for 30 years term; 5) the lease / license should be transferable and transfer fee to be charged equal to one month rent/fee for transfer within blood relation and equal to three months’ rent/fee for transfer outside blood relation and 6) the agreed new lease rent/license fee to be made applicable prospectively and not retrospectively.

Aditya Thackeray assured to look into the matter and discuss with Eknath Shinde Minister Urban Development to resolve the issue to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.

Rajnikant Bondre President Association of Coaching Institute (ACI) and Sarang Upanglawar ICAD said that schools from class 1st to 12th and colleges have been permitted to reopen in offline mode from February 1, 2022 and at the same time coaching classes/institutes are kept close. The exam dates have been announced by education department. The guidance imparted our institutes in form of revision, doubt clearing and one to one interaction with faculty in this last month is crucial for the future for the students. This last month guidance can be effective only in offline mode. Further they highlighted that national level competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CA, CS etc., are also at doorsteps for which coaching classes is theonly option available for students. Hence, they requested to permit coaching classes to operate in off-line mode with immediate effect in the larger interest of future of our state, the students.

Aditya Thackeray and Dr Nitin Raut informed that the matter is expected to be discussed in next cabinet and suitable decision will be taken shortly. They further added that due relief to coaching classes will be extended.

Sanjay K. Agrawal Vice President CAMIT and Ashok Sanghvi, President of General Merchant Association, on behalf of traders of Maharashtra expressed their gratitude towards SenaPramukh Uddhav Thackeray for extending his support to traders during their then agitation against Local Body Tax (LBT) and virtually abolishing LBT with effect from August 2015. Though practically LBT was abolished in 2015 but the ghost of LBT is hounding traders now and then, department in routine are passing ex-party (best judgement) orders raising inflated and fictitious tax demands and using them to justify continuance of LBT Department. Records from LBT Appellate Authority will evidence the correctness of our statement. They also informed that LBT Department in various Corporation indulged in issuing back dated assessment orders for previous financial years. The issue requires your attention, intervention and directions for closure of LBT Department in all Municipal Corporations with immediate effect to ensure ease of doing business in the state.

Aditya Thackeray admitted that he has received a mail from CAMIT on this issue and he is in knowing of the issue.He further said that similar representations have been received from other trade associations. He will discuss the issue with Nitin Raut, Energy Minister and KrupalTumane, Member of Parliament, and ensure that the issue is addressed.

Also present in the meeting was Smt. Prajakta Verma, Divisional Commissioner Nagpur, Smt. Vimla R (IAS), Collector Nagpur, Shri Radhakishan B. (IAS), Municipal Commissioner, NMC informs a press release issued by Sanjay K. Agrawal, Vice President-CAMIT.