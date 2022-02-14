KASHMIR TWEET ROW: National Youth alliance stages protest against KFC.

Nagpur: National youth alliance members on monday staged a protest at KFC mate square outlet against their social media post supporting ” KASHMIR SOLIDARITY DAY”

Rahul Satish Pande ,president said that the tweet posted by company is antinational in nature & hence we were forced to lodge a protest against the same .After the protests entire kfc staff uniformly said that Entire kashmir is an integral part of India including the POK.

Members Vimlesh pandey,umesh yadav,Kamlesh shukla,Dr.Amol Donkalwar,abhijeet malewar & others were also present during the protest.