    Published On : Mon, Mar 8th, 2021

    State Government Allocates ₹ 490 cr for Nagpur, Pune Metro Projects

    – Rs. 188.95 crore for Nagpur Metro & Rs. 302.19 crore for Pune Metro

    NAGPUR– The state government allocated Rs. 188.95 crore for the ongoing Maha Metro Nagpur Phase-I project the state budget tabled today by Maharashtra Finance Minister Hon Shri Ajit Pawar for the financial year 2021-22.

    Similarly, the state government allocated Rs.302.19 crore for the Pune Metro Rail Project. Thus collectively, the state government allocated Rs. 491.14 crore for the two projects for 2021-22.

