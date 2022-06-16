State Congress stalwarts join protests against ED questioning Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement

Through Congress rank and file are on the forefront of protests against the ED action against their leader Rahul Gandhi being questioned or interrogated in National Herald case, across the country for past three days, the leaders from Maharashtra also showed up today to express their solidarity with leaders across the nation.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole along with Ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Nitin Raut, Varsha Gaikwad apart from Bhai Jagtap decided to protest at Raj Bhawan and were promptly detained by the Police. Similar protests have been reported from across the state.

The party’s central leadership including P Chidambaram, Ajay Makan, Randeep Surjewala and Pawan Bansal had addressed the media today and they have made a practice of addressing media on a daily basis.After two day’s interrogation of Rahul Gandhi by the ED, they gave a breather to him and again will resume it tomorrow (Friday).

Though nothing is coming out of what is transpiring within four walls,it is widely speculated that Rahul Gandhi has categorically stated that being the Treasurer of AICC Motilal Vora l(deceased) looked after the National Herald affairs and he (Rahul) pleaded ignorance.

All eyes are on ED and its next possible action and though its incomplete as Congress president Sonia Gandhi is yet to appear before the ED. The questioning wil be wrapped up when she is in ED office.after recovering from her illness.

…Joseph Rao-Senior Journalist

