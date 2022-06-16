Covid-19: Nagpur reports 44 fresh cases, active patients at 278

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 44 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and 19 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

Out of total 44 cases, 17 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 24 of them were from Nagpur city. Three patients were from outside the district.

A total of 2,123 samples (1,767 RT-PCR and 356 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 278.

