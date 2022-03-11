Published On : Fri, Mar 11th, 2022
Pawar presents Rs 24,353 deficit State budget, GST amnesty scheme for 2.20 lakh dealers

20 lakh farmers who paid loans on time to get Rs 50,000 incentive. Rs 10,000 crore allocated in the budget

Nagpur: Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday presented the Rs 24,353 State Budget for the fiscal 2022-23.

Following are highlights of the Budget:

  • GST amnesty scheme from April to September 2022, 2.20 lakh dealers will benefit
  • Rs 10,655 crore has been allocated as financial aid to people affected by natural calamities
  • State plans to spend Rs 11,000 on health services in the next three years
  • Rs 20 crore for upgrading the cataract surgeries in the state
  • Rs 3,183 crore outlay for the public health and family welfare department
  • Rs 2,061 crore for medical education department
  • Rs 385 crore for sports for 2022-23
  • For school education Rs 2,354 crore
  • For higher and technical education department Rs 1,619 crore
  • Start up fund of Rs 100 crore to be set up in Maharashtra. For skill development, employment and innovation Rs 615 crore in 2022-23
  • One innovation hub to be set up in every revenue division in state with an allocation of Rs 500 crore
  • For animal husbandry, dairy development and fishing Rs 406 crore
  • For water conservation Rs 3,533 crore
  • For irrigation sector Rs 13,552 crore, Gosikhurd project Rs 853.45 crore
  • For agriculture Rs 3,025 cr in 2022-23
  • For cooperation and marketing Rs 1,512 crore
  • For rural development Rs 7,618 crore and Housing Rs 1,178 crore
  • For women and child welfare Rs 2,472 crore in 2022-23
  • For social justice department Rs 15,106 crore
  • For tribal development Rs 11,999 crore
  • There will be no manual scavenging in Maharashtra
  • For energy sector Rs 9,926 crore
  • For industry department Rs 885 crore
  • For transport Rs 3303 crore, ports Rs 354 crore and for urban development department Rs 8,841 crore in 2022-23 in Maharashtra
  • Rs 15,773 crore allocated for public works department and road construction and for buildings Rs 1088 crore
  • Special hospitals for police personnel will be set up
  • Satara’s women security model project to be implemented statewide to bring down crime against women
  • Medical check-up of all govt employees over 40 years of age. Govt to spend Rs 250 crore on this exercise