Pawar presents Rs 24,353 deficit State budget, GST amnesty scheme for 2.20 lakh dealers

Nagpur: Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday presented the Rs 24,353 State Budget for the fiscal 2022-23.
Following are highlights of the Budget:
- GST amnesty scheme from April to September 2022, 2.20 lakh dealers will benefit
- Rs 10,655 crore has been allocated as financial aid to people affected by natural calamities
- 20 lakh farmers who paid loans on time to get Rs 50,000 incentive. Rs 10,000 crore allocated in the budget
- Rs 20 crore for upgrading the cataract surgeries in the state
- Rs 3,183 crore outlay for the public health and family welfare department
- Rs 2,061 crore for medical education department
- Rs 385 crore for sports for 2022-23
- For school education Rs 2,354 crore
- For higher and technical education department Rs 1,619 crore
- Start up fund of Rs 100 crore to be set up in Maharashtra. For skill development, employment and innovation Rs 615 crore in 2022-23
- One innovation hub to be set up in every revenue division in state with an allocation of Rs 500 crore
- For health sector Rs 11,000 crore in next three years
- For animal husbandry, dairy development and fishing Rs 406 crore
- For water conservation Rs 3,533 crore
- For irrigation sector Rs 13,552 crore, Gosikhurd project Rs 853.45 crore
- For agriculture Rs 3,025 cr in 2022-23
- For cooperation and marketing Rs 1,512 crore
- For rural development Rs 7,618 crore and Housing Rs 1,178 crore
- For women and child welfare Rs 2,472 crore in 2022-23
- For social justice department Rs 15,106 crore
- For tribal development Rs 11,999 crore
- There will be no manual scavenging in Maharashtra
- For energy sector Rs 9,926 crore
- For industry department Rs 885 crore
- For transport Rs 3303 crore, ports Rs 354 crore and for urban development department Rs 8,841 crore in 2022-23 in Maharashtra
- Rs 15,773 crore allocated for public works department and road construction and for buildings Rs 1088 crore
- Special hospitals for police personnel will be set up
- Satara’s women security model project to be implemented statewide to bring down crime against women
- Medical check-up of all govt employees over 40 years of age. Govt to spend Rs 250 crore on this exercise