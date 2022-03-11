Booster Dose To Green Energy: Maharashtra Govt reduces VAT on CNG from 13.5% to 3%

Nagpur: In a major development promoting Green Energy, the Maharashtra Government led by Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) on Friday reduced over 10% VAT on CNG.

Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra Government announced to cut VAT on CNG from 13.5% to 3% during the budget 2022-23, paving way for people to opt for Green Energy.

Finance Minister Ajit Pawar tabled Rs 24,353 Budget in the State Assembly. Notably, this is the third budget of the MVA Government. The state presented Maharashtra Economic Survey for the year 2021-22 on Thursday. The budget is important as the State will undergo Municipal Elections in the next six months.

The budget also proposed a Freedom Fighter Heritage Walk to be launched in Nagpur, besides Mumbai and Pune.

VAT reduction on CNG will provide much needed relief to citizens as petrol and diesel are rumored to be skyrocketed with crude oil price reaching new high owing to Russia-Ukraine conflict.