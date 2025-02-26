State Board exams and the distraction of Instagram reels! Students in a fix!!

Nagpur: With the commencement of the State Board exams, students find themselves grappling with an unexpected challenge — Instagram reels. While social media offers engaging content, the real question is whether these reels are truly beneficial for students preparing for their exams.

A single reel triggers the release of dopamine, the brain’s pleasure chemical, creating a loop of endless scrolling. This often results in significant study time being lost, affecting concentration and productivity. Many reels claim to offer quick study hacks or motivational content, but not all of them are reliable. Misinformation is rampant, and students must be cautious about the authenticity of such content.

Experts advise students to verify the credibility of online sources before relying on them for study purposes. While digital content can serve as a valuable supplement to textbooks and traditional study methods, it should never replace structured learning. Educational videos, online tutorials, and digital flashcards can be useful if used in moderation. However, setting strict time limits on social media use and prioritizing focused study sessions are key to academic success.

To make the most of study time, students should:

• Set designated periods for social media use.

• Use online content from trusted educational platforms.

• Avoid mindless scrolling by disabling notifications during study hours.

• Engage in active learning through note-taking and self-quizzing.

As exams progress, students must remain mindful of their digital consumption. Social media can be a double-edged sword—it can either be a tool for productivity or a major distraction. The choice lies in how it is used. Stay focused, study smart, and success will follow!