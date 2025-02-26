Har Har Mahadev: Devotees in thousands flock temples in Nagpur on Mahashivratri

Nagpur: The city of Nagpur resonated with the powerful chants of “Har Har Mahadev” as thousands of devotees gathered at various temples to celebrate the sacred festival of Mahashivratri on Wednesday, February 26. With immense faith and devotion, worshippers thronged temples from the early hours of the day to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. The entire city came alive with vibrant decorations and dazzling illuminations, as temples were beautifully adorned for the grand occasion.

Mahashivratri, one of the most revered Hindu festivals, is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees mark the day with rigorous fasting, prayers, and religious rituals. The significance of the festival is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolizing the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that observing Mahashivratri with sincerity and devotion grants liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

Nagpur witnessed a massive influx of devotees at prominent Shiva temples across the city. The Kalyaneshwar Temple in Mahal, the Jagnath Budhwari Temple, and the ancient Prachin Kalyaneshwar Temple in Telangkhedi saw an overwhelming number of devotees. Many arrived as early as 3 a.m., standing in long queues to catch a glimpse of the revered Shivlinga and offer their prayers. The Shivlinga at these temples is considered “jagrut” (divinely awakened), attracting a large number of worshippers each year.

Offerings of water, honey, milk, sugarcane juice, and bael leaves were poured over the Shivlinga by devotees, symbolizing purification and devotion. Several devotees also observed complete fasts, abstaining from food and water, while others consumed fruits and milk to sustain themselves through the day. Many devotees also performed “Rudra Abhishek,” a sacred ritual of bathing the Shivlinga with various offerings while reciting Vedic hymns and mantras.

In addition to large public temples, private Shiva temples built by individuals and families also remained open throughout the night, allowing devotees to perform continuous prayers. Special “Aartis” were conducted at multiple temples, filling the air with a divine aura. The night-long worship was accompanied by bhajans and kirtans, with devotees singing praises of Lord Shiva and recounting stories of his divine acts.

Many devotees carried symbolic tridents (trishuls) and earthen pots filled with holy water to offer at the temples. Others lit lamps and incense sticks, creating an atmosphere of reverence and devotion. The belief among devotees is that sincere prayers on Mahashivratri can absolve sins and lead to spiritual enlightenment.

The spiritual essence of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri is not merely a festival but a deeply spiritual occasion that signifies devotion, self-discipline, and introspection. It is said that on this night, the cosmic energy of Lord Shiva is at its peak, and those who meditate and worship with a pure heart can attain divine blessings. Many followers of Shaivism consider Mahashivratri as the most important night for their spiritual growth.

Across Nagpur, temples remained filled with devotees offering prayers with utmost faith and hope that Lord Shiva would bless them with prosperity, peace, and salvation. The entire city echoed with devotional fervour, proving once again the unwavering devotion of Nagpurians towards Mahadev.

As the festival concluded with joyous celebrations and night-long prayers, devotees departed with a sense of spiritual fulfillment, believing that Lord Shiva’s grace would protect and guide them in their lives. Har Har Mahadev!