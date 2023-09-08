State approves 12-member panel for Nag River Project



Nagpur: Maharashtra Government has approved the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) decision to appoint a 12-member panel of environmentalists, headed by former NEERI Director Satish Wate, for monitoring Nag, Pora and Pili rivers pollution abatement programme.

The panel of experts will provide suggestions and guide the NMC for implementing the Rs 1,923.99 crore Nag River Pollution Abatement Project.

For implementing the project, the government is taking a loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). It had approved a long-term loan to the Centre and State for the project. Of the Rs 1,926.97 crore, the Centre will contribute Rs 1,115.2 crore, while Rs 507 crore will come from the state and Rs 304.41 crore from NMC.

The NMC had sent a letter to the state government regarding setting up a committee of environmental experts for this project. The other members of the panel will be Municipal Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhary, Dr Vasant Mhaisalkar (retired professor VNIT), Dr T Nandi (scientist, NEERI), Dr Kishore Malviya (environmentalist), Dr Ramesh Daryapurkar (CEO of LARS Enviro Pvt Ltd), Shashikant Hastak (former Superintending Engineer, NMC), Dr Dipankar Shome (environmental expert), Pranita Umredkar (project manager, environment section Smart City) along with other officials.

The tenure of the committee is of three years.

The expert panel, which will work free of cost, would provide advice and guidance from an environmental perspective for controlling pollution at all the three rivers of the city. They are supposed to do coordination with various concerned departments, suggesting measures and guiding the concerned departments regarding the action plan of the project. It will also coordinate between NMC, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Central Government and JICA.

