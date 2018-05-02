Start-ups need Mentor more than an investor: Dhianu Das

G H Raisoni Technology Business Incubator Foundation in association withBoudhik Ventures,Startup Buddy, InnoWork organized Rising Bharat: Connecting dots for Startups. The expert Speakers for the event were; Amit Singal, Founder, Startup Buddy; Dhianu Das, Angel Investor & Founder, Alfa Ventures; Neeraj Das, General Partner, 7GATE Ventures; BibinBabu, Founder, Innowork and VivekDahiya, Co-founder & Director, Boudhik Ventures.

Dr.SachinUntawale, Director, GHRCE gave the welcome address and presented memento to all invited speakers. Dr.Untawale highlighted the need of such handholding mentoring workshop for budding entrepreneurs and start-ups. Dr.Mragna Gupta, manager, GHRTBIF and Prof.Ravikumar Tiwari, Coordinator, GHRTBIF were also present during inauguration.

Program started with session on “Importance of building a brand” by Mr.BibinBabu, Founder of Innowork&BlocSpaze. Bibin started his talk by sharing his journey from working for Google to one of investors in SnapChat. He highlights how brand of a start-up matters when it comes to market. “To make yourself brand in particular market, you need to have personal human touch”, he said. Next session was on “Intellectual Property-Do’s & Don’t for Business growth” byMr.VivekDahiya, Co-Founder & Director, Boudhik Ventures. Vivek informed various Intellectual Property Rights like Patents, Trademark, and Copyrights. He then explained importance of IPR for Start-up by taking some case-studies where few start-ups like GreyOrange-Robotics who has 54 patent applications and how they are commercializing their Innovation through patents.

He also explained how it is important to secure your Brand name and logo by trademark. After this, the session was on “Investors perspective while funding a start-up” by Dhianu Das, Angel Investors, Alfa Ventures. Dhianu is well known angel investors who invests in students and early stage start-up along with handholding mentoring. Dhainu told attendee Startups that you need an investor who will mentor you at each stage of your start-up. He then take examples of some of the start-ups he invested in. “90% investors invests on Founder and not on Start-up”, he said. Next session was on “ Opportunity for Indian Start-ups outside India” by Mr.Neeraj Das, General Partner, 7 gate Ventures. 7 Gate Ventures is a venture capital firm based in Vancouver, Canada, and Silicon Valley.Neeraj informed how he and his organizations helps Indian start-ups to enter in international market.

Last session was on “ Importance of compliances and co-founders agreement” by Mr.AmitSingal, Founder, Startup Buddy. Amit is also angel investors who invests in early stage start-ups. He explains various legal processes and compliances for registering start-up. “An investors won’t be investing in a start-up if it’s not legally complied” he said. He also explains how a start-up valuation is done.

Last part of program was Start-up Pitch by Start-ups from in and around Nagpur. Startups like Rostail, 3NotRobotics, WeKirana, VirtualFarm, iAmGenie and World4.0-Industrial IoT pitched their start-ups in front of all the invited dignitaries. All the invited speakers were impressed with some of the start-ups and also concluded that all this start-up have great potential but at the same time they need handhold support. Prof.Ravikumar Tiwari proposed formal vote of thanks thanking Shri Sunil Raisoni, Chairman, Raisoni Group of Institutions and Dr. Sachin Untawale, Director, GHRCE to provide all the support required to organize the event.