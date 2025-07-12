Stamp paper black marketing in Nagpur: HC takes cognizance, files a PIL on its own

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a strong and unprecedented move, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the rampant black marketing and artificial scarcity of stamp papers in Nagpur. Alarmed by media reports exposing how notary vendors are exploiting citizens by charging exorbitant rates amid a deliberate shortage, the division bench of Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice M.M. Nerlikar has registered a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on its own.

The court took note of a news report highlighting the deepening crisis, where vendors are allegedly extorting desperate buyers in the name of non-availability. “The daily requirement of stamp papers falls directly under the jurisdiction of the State Government and the Stamp Collector. Their failure to ensure a regular and fair supply is deeply concerning,” the bench remarked, expressing dismay over the inaction of authorities.

The judges pulled up the Stamp Collector for failing to address what they called a “systemic failure”, particularly affecting lawyers and ordinary citizens who rely on stamp papers for essential documentation. During the hearing, members of the Bar Association confirmed the widespread grievance, stating that vendors are openly charging beyond the printed value, creating an artificial crisis for profit.

In light of the gravity of the situation, the Court not only decided to convert the issue into a suo motu PIL but also appointed Advocate Rahul Ghughe as amicus curiae (friend of the court). He has been tasked with preparing a detailed petition to be submitted by July 15. The next hearing is scheduled for July 16.

This move by the High Court sends a stern warning to state authorities, making it clear that the judiciary will not remain a silent spectator to the exploitation of citizens and breakdown of regulatory oversight.