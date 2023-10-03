Staffer stuck in lift at CR’s Hospital in Nagpur

Nagpur: A lady attendant got stuck in the lift of Central Railway’s Divisional Hospital in Nagpur on Monday. The attendant was coming down from the first floor when the lift got stuck midway scaring her to the core. The hospital is located in the campus of Divisional Railway Manager, Nagpur Division, on Kingsway.

The incident, as per information, occurred around 1 pm and the lift is routinely used for shifting the patients or by the staff to move around. The lift is quite old and needs replacement but railway officials are unable to get funds for installation of a replacement lift.

As per staff at the hospital, the malfunctioning of the lift, like the incident that occurred on Monday, happens quite often as the gears and pulleys of the mechanical lift are quite old. The new age lifts work automatically. Due to mechanical malfunction often staff or sometimes patients have to wait for technicians to reach the spot and bail them out. The attendant had to wait for almost an hour before a team from the Electrical Department reached the hospital and brought down the lift.

