HC takes note of NMC’s helpline number to tackle rising mosquito menace

Nagpur: A bench of Justice A S Chandurkar and Justice Vrushali Joshi at Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court acknowledged the activation of the Helpline number 0712- 2567021 by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for citizens to report about mosquito menace.

Taking on record a Pursis filed by the civic body, the division bench also noted that NMC has pledged to promote the helpline through various local newspapers to ensure widespread awareness. The petitioner, Adv Tejal Agre, brought attention to the local media report highlighting concerns over the potential breeding of mosquitoes at Gandhisagar Lake due to a lack of proper cleaning efforts.

Advertisement

The NMC counsel sought time to respond to these concerns. Adv Agre had filed a Pursis application in the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, accompanied by a copy of a newspaper article that reported dengue-related deaths during the months. Given the rising cases of Dengue and Malaria in Nagpur district, HC had previously ordered the NMC to consider preventative measures and take adequate measures to stem growth of mosquitoes.

Back in 2014, social worker Anil Agre had filed a PIL in the High Court, urging the administration to take proactive measures against Dengue and Malaria. Over the last 15-days,the city has recorded 1,800 patients, highlighting the urgency of addressing this public health issue. Adv Tejal had recommended that the NMC should conduct fogging (spraying of mosquito repelling chemicals) in slums and schools, a suggestion that the High Court had instructed the NMC to consider.

Although there were reports of four suspected Dengue-related deaths, a committee consisting of seventeen doctors was convened under the Deputy Director of Health, Nagpur, to investigate the matter. The committee’s report, as per Adv Tejal, states that none of the deaths in Nagpur district was caused by Dengue. Adv Tejal Agre argued the case personally, while Adv Sudhir Puranik represented the respondent, NMC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement