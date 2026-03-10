Staff Sportify 2026 Successfully Conducted at SCMS Nagpur.

Advertisement

Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Nagpur successfully conducted Staff Sportify 2026, a sports competition held at the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) Nagpur campus in association with the Department of Sports, Recreation and Wellness (DSRW), Nagpur.

Faculty and staff members of SCMS Nagpur enthusiastically participated in various sporting events including Badminton, Table Tennis, Chess, Carrom, and Relay Race, demonstrating great sportsmanship and competitive spirit.

The primary objective of the event was to promote fitness and wellness among faculty and staff while strengthening team bonding and coordination.

The event was successfully organized with the dedicated efforts of the Student Sports Committee, particularly Mr. Swayam Sambhe and Ms. Hasini Gajula, along with their team members who played a significant role in the smooth conduct of the competition.

The initiative was conducted under the guidance of Dr. Sameer Pingle, Director, SCMS Nagpur, Dr. Shwetam Gupta, Faculty In-Charge, and Mr. Parag Shirbhate, Staff In-Charge, whose support and leadership ensured the successful execution of the event.

The event concluded on a positive note, celebrating sportsmanship, teamwork, and a healthy competitive spirit among the faculty and staff of SCMS Nagpur.

