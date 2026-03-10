Ajmera Tyres’ Mega Service Camp Services 3,388 Cars Across Maharashtra in Just Three Days

Advertisement

Ajmera Tyres, one of Maharashtra’s most established tyre and automotive service chains, recently concluded a large-scale, three-day service camp across 13 locations in three cities. The initiative marked one of the company’s most impactful customer outreach efforts to date. Designed to make essential vehicle care accessible and affordable, the camp serviced a total of 3,388 cars, offering comprehensive maintenance packages at discounts exceeding 90 per cent of regular prices.

The camp covered critical services such as wheel alignment, wheel balancing, nitrogen air filling, and tyre fitting. These procedures are often postponed by vehicle owners due to cost or time constraints, despite their importance for safety, fuel efficiency, and tyre longevity. By heavily subsidising these services, Ajmera Tyres aimed to remove common barriers that prevent motorists from maintaining their vehicles on time.

According to company representatives, the response was overwhelming across all participating locations. Long queues formed early each day, with many customers pre-booking slots to ensure timely service. The high turnout reflected strong demand for transparent, reliable, and affordable automotive care—particularly at a time when rising ownership costs have pushed routine maintenance lower on the priority list for many vehicle owners.

Beyond the volume of cars serviced, the camp generated measurable feedback outcomes. Over the three days, Ajmera Tyres received 619 customer reviews across its platforms, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5. Such engagement and satisfaction levels are notable for a high-footfall service operation, where speed, consistency, and quality must be balanced simultaneously.

Industry observers note that large-scale service camps serve a dual purpose. On one hand, they provide immediate, tangible value to customers. On the other, they raise awareness about the importance of preventive maintenance. Misaligned wheels, improperly balanced tyres, or incorrect air pressure can significantly increase tyre wear, reduce fuel efficiency, and compromise road safety. By bundling these services into a single, affordable package, the camp encouraged vehicle owners to address multiple maintenance needs in one visit.

Ajmera Tyres has historically positioned itself not just as a tyre retailer, but as a full-service automotive care provider. The company’s multi-city footprint enables it to replicate such initiatives at scale while maintaining standardised service processes across locations. During the camp, teams operated under clear protocols to manage high volumes without compromising service quality or safety standards.

Customers who attended the camp cited convenience and trust as key reasons for choosing Ajmera Tyres. Many appreciated the transparent pricing, structured service flow, and the opportunity to complete multiple checks in a single appointment. For first-time visitors, the camp also served as an introduction to the company’s broader range of services beyond tyre sales.

From a business perspective, the initiative demonstrates how service-led engagement can strengthen long-term customer relationships in a competitive automotive aftermarket. Rather than focusing solely on transactional sales, Ajmera Tyres used the camp to reinforce its role as a partner in vehicle ownership—prioritising safety, reliability, and informed maintenance decisions.

With thousands of vehicles serviced and hundreds of customer reviews generated in just three days, the camp stands as a strong example of how structured, large-scale service initiatives can deliver value to both consumers and businesses. Ajmera Tyres has indicated that similar programs may be conducted in the future, building on the success and learnings of this multi-city drive.

