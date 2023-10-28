ST to run additional buses to clear Diwali rush on Nagpur-Pune route

Nagpur: In a step to provide relief to passengers travelling on the Nagpur-Pune route, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will run additional bus services to clear the Diwali rush.

Starting from November 7, MSRTC will start the Diwali special services from Ganeshpeth Bus Stand to Khadki Cantonment Board Ground, Pune. Gautam Shende, Depot Manager, Ganeshpeth Bus Stand stated that the services will provide a big relief to professionals and students who are mostly disappointed after getting wait-listed tickets in trains and also have to shell out big ticket prices charged by private bus operators, especially in festive season.

MSRTC will run special bus services from November 7 to 10 at 10 am, 10.30 am, 12.30 pm and 2 pm. From November 8 to 10 three 3 additional bus services will start journey at 12 pm, 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm. On November 9 and 10 additional 4 services will be pressed into services at 11 am, 11.30 am, 5 pm and 5.30 pm.

Similarly, the bus service from Pune to Nagpur will operate from Nov 8 to Nov 11 at 5 pm, 6 pm, 7 pm and 8.15 pm. On Nov 9, additional three bus services will be in operation that will start their journey at 7.30 pm, 8 pm and 8.45 pm. On Nov 10 and Nov 11, four more services will join the fleet to start their journey at 6.30 pm, 7.15 pm, 8 pm and 10.30 pm.

The ticket prices for the Regular, Hirkani and Shivshahi services are priced at Rs1,090,Rs.1,480 and Rs 1,625 respectively. Women can avail 50 percent concession scheme and senior citizens can avail free travel during their travel, stated MSRTC officials.

