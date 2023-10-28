Over 57,000 new voters added in Nagpur city, district: Collector

Nagpur: The Nagpur city and district witnessed a surge in voter registrations as the Draft Electoral Roll for the upcoming elections was released on Friday.

Under the Special Summary Revision Programme of Electoral Roll, based on the eligibility date of 1 January 2024, a total of 57,034 new voters were added to the Nagpur city and district. This brings the total number of voters in the district to 41,73,877, an increase from the previous count of 41,16,843.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar also highlighted an increase in the number of polling stations, which now stands at 4,474. Additional ten polling stations have also been established, he said.

According to Dr Itankar, the number of transgender voters increased from 271 to 276, and the count of Divyang voters also rose from 18,064 to 18,578. Dr Itankar noted that the response to voter registration was more positive in rural areas compared to urban areas. Citizens are encouraged to submit their claims and objections regarding the draft voter list, which will be accepted till December 9. These claims and objections will be resolved by December 26. The final voter list will be published on January 5, 2024, following the necessary updates and permissions from the Election Commission, he said.

The Collector, however, expressed concern about the relatively low voter registration in city societies and urged the presidents and secretaries of these societies to ensure that their members’ voter registration is complete. He stressed that no citizen should be deprived of the opportunity to vote.

He informed the media about various steps taken by the EC to increase voter enrolment and smooth functioning of the election process. “The revision programme commenced from June 5, and as of today, October 27, we have published the final draft list of the electoral roll and distributed it amongst various political parties as well,” Itankar said.

“Working in tandem with the EC, our booth level officers (BLOs) managed to verify 97.58% of the voter list through door-to-door visits, and aim to complete the task as soon as possible,” the Collector said. He also mentioned that their aim to enrol 2 lakh new voters is not out of reach, as they have already managed to get 92,000 new registrations, over 30,000 of whom are 18-to-19 years old.

He also informed that 2,790 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) have been appointed by political parties, with the BJP on top with 1,936 BLAs, followed by the Congress with 588, and NCP with 266.

Deputy Collector (Election) Praveen Mahire and others were present in the press conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement