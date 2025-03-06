ST employees protest over pending demands, warn of strike

Advertisement



Nagpur: Despite the State Government’s announcement, employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) have not received their salaries. On Wednesday, ST employees staged protests across the State, including a demonstration outside the Ganeshpeth ST Depot in Nagpur.

Organized under the banner of the Maharashtra ST Workers’ Union, the protestors accused the government of deceit and demanded their pending dues. They also warned of a strike if their demands were not met.

Ajay Hattewar, State Vice President of the Maharashtra ST Workers’ Union, stated that the protest was being carried out to secure the rights of employees from all eight depots, the divisional workshop, and the divisional office in Nagpur. He pointed out that despite the wage hike announced five months ago, the government has not implemented the pay raise as per the agreed timeline.

As per discussions between the joint action committee of various unions, MSRTC, and the government, the state had announced a salary hike effective from April 2020. However, the actual implementation was delayed until April 2024, leading to what employees call a betrayal. Additionally, several other demands remain unresolved, forcing ST employees to protest for their rightful dues.

Hattewar further warned that if the government and MSRTC fail to meet their demands immediately, the agitation will intensify in the coming days.