Daring heist: Not just cash, whole ATM machine stolen near Nagpur!!

Nagpur: In a daring act of robbery, a gang of thieves pulled off a high-stakes heist by uprooting an entire ATM machine and escaping with it. The incident, which took place in the Khaparkheda area near Nagpur, was partially caught on CCTV cameras despite the criminals’ attempts to destroy evidence.

The thieves meticulously planned their operation, ensuring minimal traces were left behind. To wipe out evidence, they burned CCTV cameras inside the ATM booth and covered the walls with black paint. However, one surveillance camera outside the booth remained active and captured the entire theft. The footage shows the criminals forcefully removing the ATM from its base, loading it onto a Tata Max vehicle, and vanishing into the night before anyone could raise an alarm.

Landlord’s shocking discovery

The heist came to light when the building’s landlord noticed the ATM missing and immediately informed the police. A police team rushed to the spot and launched an investigation to track down the culprits. Initial reports suggest the ATM contained lakhs of rupees, though the exact amount is yet to be verified.

Where did the ATM go?

The boldness of the crime has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about security lapses. Authorities are now focused on tracing the ATM’s whereabouts and uncovering how the criminals managed to break into it. Police officials are confident that the evidence gathered from the remaining CCTV footage will soon lead them to the perpetrators.

As the investigation intensifies, residents of the area remain on edge, wondering whether such audacious crimes will continue unless stricter security measures are put in place.