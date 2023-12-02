St. Charles Seminary Celebrates Successful Sports Day

Advertisement

Nagpur: The much-anticipated Annual Sports Day unfolded at St. Charles Seminary on December 2, 2023, within the vibrant ambiance of St. Charles Stadium. Kicking off at 2:30 p.m.,the event saw the esteemed presence of Dr. Stanley Gregory, General Secretary of the Nagpur District Football Association, as the honorable chief guest. Reverend Fr. Aquin Noronha OP, the Rector of the seminary, and Mr. Nelson Francis, alongside Vice Rector Rev. Fr. Saju Kochuparambil O.P, Sports Coordinator Rev. Fr. Philomenraj O.P, and other distinguished members of the seminary graced the occasion.

The festivities began with a warm welcome for the Chief Guest, followed by the ceremonial hoisting of the seminary flag. Dr. Stanley Gregory, with his official declaration, marked the commencement of the sports meet, accompanied by the symbolic lighting of the Olympic flame. The spirited seminary brothers showcased their unity through a ceremonial ‘March Past,’ accompanied by rhythmic drum beats. Participants solemnly pledged to uphold the rules and regulations governing the sports events.

The inaugural ceremony concluded with an inspiring speech from Chief Guest Dr. Stanley Gregory, who not only encouraged and appreciated the participants but also left them inspired.

Following the sports competitions, Reverend Fr. Aquin Noronha OP, the Rector, extended words of inspiration and appreciation to all the students.

The climax of the event unfolded during the prize distribution, as the much-anticipated championships were officially declared. The Sports Day culminated with a collective rendition of the National Anthem, marking the end of a memorable day filled with sportsmanship and camaraderie.