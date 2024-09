Sixteen Trains Cancelled From Dec 4 to 14 Due to Non-Interlocking Projects at Kanhan Railway Station- Check List

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of operations for 16 trains passing through the Chakradharpur Railway Division of the South Eastern Railway. The disruption is attributed to non-interlocking projects at Kanhan railway station, falling under the Nagpur division of South East Central Railway.

The non-interlocking work is part of a strategic plan to connect the third rail line between Rajnandgaon and Kalamana to Kanhan station. This will involve the implementation of an electronic interlocking project scheduled to take place from December 4 to December 14.

List of Cancelled Trains:

Train No. 18109 Tata Itwari Express from Tatanagar on December 4 and 12

Train No. 18110 Itwari Tata Express from Itwari on December 6 and 14

Train No. 12870 Howrah CSMT Express from Howrah on December 8

Train No. 12869 CSMT Howrah Express from CSMT Mumbai on December 10

Train No. 22905 Okha Shalimar Superfast Express from Okha on December 10

Train No. 22906 Shalimar Okha Superfast Express from Shalimar on December 12

Train No. 12812 Hatia LTT Express from Hatia on December 8 and 9

Train No. 12811 LTT Hatia Express from LTT on December 10 and 11

Train No. 20822 Santragachi Pune Express from Santragachi on December 9

Train No. 20821 Pune Santragachi Express from Pune on December 11

Train No. 12767 Nanded Santragachi Express from Nanded on December 4 and 11

Train No. 12768 Santragachi Nanded Express from Santragachi on December 06 and 13

Train No. 13425 Malda Town Surat Express from Malda station on December 2 and 9

Train No. 13426 Surat Malda Town Express from Surat station on December 4 and 11

Train No. 12101 LTT Mumbai Shalimar Dnyaneshwari Express from LTT Mumbai on December 8, 9, 11 and 12

Train No. 12102 Shalimar LTT Mumbai Gyaneshwari Express from Shalimar on December 10, 11, 13 and 14

List of Diverted Trains:

Several trains, including Tatanagar Yesvantpur Express and Tata Bengaluru Express, will be rerouted via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram, Gudivada, and Vijayawada from December 4 to 17. Additional diverted trains include:

Train No. 13351 Dhanbad Alleppey Express from Dhanbad, running via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram, Gudivada, and Vijayawada from December 4 to 17.

Train No. 12376 Jasidih-Tambaram Weekly Superfast Express from Jasidih, operating via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram, Gudivada, and Vijayawada on December 6 and 13.

Train No. 22837 Hatia-Ernakulam Dharti Aaba Express from Hatia, running via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram, Gudivada, Vijayawada on December 4 and 11.

In response to the inconvenience caused by the cancellations, the South Eastern Railway has decided to install additional coaches in nine express trains from December 4 to 6. This includes one additional coach in three trains passing through Chakradharpur Railway Division, three trains through Ranchi Railway Division, and three trains originating from Howrah, aimed at managing the excess passenger load during this period.