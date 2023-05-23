ST Bus, truck Collide on old Mumbai-Nagpur Highway near Buldhana

Nagpur: Tragedy struck on Tuesday morning as a State Transport (ST) bus collided with a truck on the old Mumbai-Nagpur highway near Sindkhedraja, under the Buldhana district.

The accident resulted in the loss of five lives and left 13 individuals injured. As rescue operations continue, authorities express concern that the number of fatalities could increase.

According to police sources, the collision occurred in the early hours of the morning, sending shockwaves through the local community. The impact of the accident claimed the lives of five individuals instantly, while leaving over a dozen others with severe injuries. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Emergency response teams swiftly arrived at the scene, initiating rescue efforts to extricate those trapped in the mangled wreckage. Ambulances rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving urgent medical attention.

More details awaited…

