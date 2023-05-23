BSF shoots down 5th Pak drone with drugs in Punjab

The Border Security Force intercepted a fifth Pakistani drone in the last four days that intruded into India from along the International Border in Punjab to drop a drugs consignment, officials said on Monday.

The latest drone was “downed” in the Amritsar sector.

The Border Security Force has recovered the large black-coloured drone with a payload of suspected narcotics attached beneath it, they said.

The quantity and quality of the consignment is being ascertained, the officials added.

This is the fifth reported interception of a “rogue” unmanned aerial vehicle along the Punjab border since May 19.

A few more instances of troops picking up the buzzing sound of a drone were reported over the last four days but nothing more could be established, the officials said.

The BSF troops shot down two drones and intercepted a third along the front on Friday (May 19).

A BSF spokesperson had said the third drone fell into Pakistani territory and could not be recovered.

