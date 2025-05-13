SSC Results Announced: Nagpur Division Sees Drop, Konkan Tops Again

Advertisement



Nagpur – Today marks a significant day for Class 10 students in Maharashtra as the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) officially announced the SSC (Class 10) exam results. Board Chairman Sharad Gosavi shared the results during a press conference in Pune, revealing an overall pass percentage of 94.10% for the state.

Konkan Leads, Nagpur Lags Behind

Once again, Konkan division has emerged as the top performer with an impressive pass percentage of 98.82%, the highest among all divisions this year. In contrast, Nagpur division recorded the lowest performance, with a pass percentage of 90.78%, marking a decline in its overall result.

Gold Rate 13 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 94,300/- Gold 22 KT 87,700/- Silver/Kg 97,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Here’s a quick overview of how other divisions performed:

Kolhapur : 96.87%

: 96.87% Mumbai : 95.84%

: 95.84% Pune, Aurangabad, Amravati, Nashik, and Latur: Between 92% and 94%

Girls Outperform Boys Again

One of the key highlights of this year’s results is that girls have outshined boys once again. The pass percentage for girls stands at 96.14%, while boys recorded 92.31%, resulting in a gap of 3.83% in favor of girls.

Despite the overall results being slightly lower compared to last year — with a decline of 1.71% — students from many regions have still performed commendably.

The SSC results are now available online on the official board website from 1 PM onwards, and students across the state are eagerly logging in to check their scores.

Advertisement