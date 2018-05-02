Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Builder Deepak Nilawar’s bungalow sealed over loan default

Nagpur: Owing to prolonged pending debt, the Shikshak Sahkari Bank (SSB) on Wednesday sealed builder Deepak Nilawar’s Rahate Colony based bungalow in presence of Tehsildar.

According to sources, Deepak had applied for loan of Rs 2.67 crore at SSB for his construction company Maa Revati Construction and Developers in 2017. Later due to over-drafting the loan amount went up to Rs 5.5 crore. Following this, SSB had issued several letters and guidelines to Deepak regarding his debt.

As Deepak didn’t follow the official’s guidelines, the bank officials in presence of Tehsildar Aabha Waghmare approached Deepak’s Rahate Colony based residence at around 2pm on Wednesday and sealed the house.

Happening Nagpur
Shadows all day cafe serves tempting breakfast all day long!
Shadows all day cafe serves tempting breakfast all day long!
Round Table India to inaugurate its 35th New Block built at Untkhana
Round Table India to inaugurate its 35th New Block built at Untkhana
Nagpur Crime News
Hudkeshwar constable lands in ACB trap
Hudkeshwar constable lands in ACB trap
2 arrested for vehicle lifting in Kotwali, 4 two-wheelers in recovered
2 arrested for vehicle lifting in Kotwali, 4 two-wheelers in recovered
Maharashtra News
रहाटे कॉलनी स्थित दीपक निलावार यांचा बंगला ‘सील’
रहाटे कॉलनी स्थित दीपक निलावार यांचा बंगला ‘सील’
नागपूर मेट्रोचे नवीन वेळापत्रक
नागपूर मेट्रोचे नवीन वेळापत्रक
Hindi News
नागपुर में 2,272 कोल्ड स्टोरेज गैरक़ानूनी, कार्यवाई में जुटी सरकार
नागपुर में 2,272 कोल्ड स्टोरेज गैरक़ानूनी, कार्यवाई में जुटी सरकार
तेज हवाओं के साथ जमकर बरसे बादल
तेज हवाओं के साथ जमकर बरसे बादल
Trending News
Builder Deepak Nilawar’s bungalow sealed over loan default
Builder Deepak Nilawar’s bungalow sealed over loan default
Oppn objects to Team India’s orange jersey
Oppn objects to Team India’s orange jersey
Featured News
पोहाणे ने ३१९७.६ करोड़ का पेश किया मनपा बजट
पोहाणे ने ३१९७.६ करोड़ का पेश किया मनपा बजट
ट्यूशन क्लासेस को फायर विभाग द्वारा सील लगानेवाली खबर निकली झूठी
ट्यूशन क्लासेस को फायर विभाग द्वारा सील लगानेवाली खबर निकली झूठी
Trending In Nagpur
Builder Deepak Nilawar’s bungalow sealed over loan default
Builder Deepak Nilawar’s bungalow sealed over loan default
नागपुर में 2,272 कोल्ड स्टोरेज गैरक़ानूनी, कार्यवाई में जुटी सरकार
नागपुर में 2,272 कोल्ड स्टोरेज गैरक़ानूनी, कार्यवाई में जुटी सरकार
Hudkeshwar constable lands in ACB trap
Hudkeshwar constable lands in ACB trap
रहाटे कॉलनी स्थित दीपक निलावार यांचा बंगला ‘सील’
रहाटे कॉलनी स्थित दीपक निलावार यांचा बंगला ‘सील’
नागपूर मेट्रोचे नवीन वेळापत्रक
नागपूर मेट्रोचे नवीन वेळापत्रक
प्रभातफेरी, पथनाट्य, सत्कार अन्‌ स्वागतही
प्रभातफेरी, पथनाट्य, सत्कार अन्‌ स्वागतही
Delhi activist rubbishes Forest Min’s claim over tigers’ deaths in Vidarbha
Delhi activist rubbishes Forest Min’s claim over tigers’ deaths in Vidarbha
बंद शाळांमध्ये फूड मॉल आणि भाजी मार्केट; नागपूर महापालिकेचं बजेट
बंद शाळांमध्ये फूड मॉल आणि भाजी मार्केट; नागपूर महापालिकेचं बजेट
नए भारत की स्थापना में मीडिया के योगदान विषय पर ब्रह्मकुमारीज का मीडिया महासम्मेलन
नए भारत की स्थापना में मीडिया के योगदान विषय पर ब्रह्मकुमारीज का मीडिया महासम्मेलन
City’s Sakshi Fulzele to represent India in ‘Thailand Open Karate-Do Championship 2019’
City’s Sakshi Fulzele to represent India in ‘Thailand Open Karate-Do Championship 2019’
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145