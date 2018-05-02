Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Apr 29th, 2020

    SRPF to guard hotspots in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Out of 40 companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) deployed in the zones flagged as Covid-19 hotspots, Commandant GR 13 and GR 15, will be deployed to safeguard Orange City, following State’s orders.

    A total of 94 officials affiliated with GR 13, will monitor one section each under Zone 4, Zone 3 and Zone 5 besides, two sections are for Control Reserve purposes. All the officials of GR 15 are set to guard sensitive sections under Zone 3, which includes, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Shantinagar and Ganeshpeth.

    Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh noted that, the government may even deploy Rapid Action Force (RAF) or Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), if need be, to contain the spread.

    The force has also been deployed in red zones, which have a sizable number of Covid-19 patients, namely Dharavi and Worli-Koliwada in Mumbai, Gultekadi in Pune and Malegaon in Nashik.


