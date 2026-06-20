SRK lights up wedding celebrations of Supriya Sule’s daughter with Nagpur’s Sarang Lakhani

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Mumbai/Nagpur: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan added glamour, warmth and his trademark charisma to the wedding celebrations of Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhani, turning the high-profile event into a memorable affair for guests and family members alike.

Revati, daughter of Supriya Sule, Baramati MP, and Sadanand Sule, tied the knot with Sarang Lakhani, son of Nagpur-based industrialist and politician Arun Lakhani, in a private ceremony held in Mumbai on Saturday. The wedding united two influential families from Maharashtra’s political and business circles.

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Among the distinguished guests at the pre-wedding festivities, Shah Rukh Khan emerged as the biggest attraction. Viral videos circulating on social media captured the superstar sharing heartfelt moments with the couple. Dressed in an elegant black outfit, Khan was seen warmly embracing Revati, congratulating the couple and delighting guests with his affectionate interaction with groom Sarang Lakhani.

The actor’s presence reached another high point when he stepped onto the dance floor and performed to his iconic track from the movie “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”. Guests erupted in cheers as the superstar recreated some of his signature moves, instantly transforming the celebration into a star-studded spectacle.

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Adding to the buzz was Khan’s new look, reportedly linked to preparations for his upcoming film King. His energetic appearance and effortless charm quickly became one of the most talked-about aspects of the festivities, with videos from the event garnering widespread attention online.

The newlyweds themselves bring impressive academic and professional credentials. Revati Sule, granddaughter of Sharad Pawar, is an alumna of the London School of Economics and Political Science, while Sarang Lakhani earned his MBA from Columbia Business School in New York.

Sarang currently serves as Executive Director of the Vishvaraj Group and has also represented India in badminton at various international competitions, balancing business leadership with sporting excellence.

While the wedding ceremony concluded in Mumbai, the celebrations are far from over. The Sule family has planned a grand reception in Pune on July 5, which is expected to witness the presence of several prominent personalities from the worlds of politics, business and entertainment.

For Nagpur, the wedding carries special significance as Sarang belongs to one of the city’s prominent business families, making the star-studded celebrations a matter of pride and interest for many in the region.

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