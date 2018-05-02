Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’

Nagpur : Internationally acclaimed spiritual Guru, Art of Living fame, Sri Sri Ravishankar w inaugurated Nagpur’s much-awaited cultural event ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’ today on Friday at 7 pm at the ground of Ishwar Deshmukh Physical Education College, Hanuman Nagar.

This 17 days event will conclude on December 15.

This is the third year of the festival. Several programmes are planned in this festival where 2,000 national and international artists will take part.

For the first time the stage of volume 20,000 sq ft and height 11 feet has been erected.

Gadkari said, “It is a long demand of the public that programmes should be held at various places in Nagpur because they find it difficult to reach a particular venue from a distance. Considering the demand the programme would be held in the places of six Assembly constituencies.