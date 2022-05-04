SpiceJet’s Max plane grounded after engine snag

Advertisement

A Boeing 737 Max aircraft of SpiceJet, which was headed to Durgapur from Chennai, had to return after one of the engines developed snag mid-air, senior officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

The Tuesday’s incident was the second involving a Max plane of the SpiceJet in the last five months. SpiceJet’s another 737 Max plane, which was flying from Mumbai to Kolkata on December 9 last year, had to return to Maharashtra’s capital city due to a ‘technical issue’ in the engine.

All Max planes were grounded in India by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on March 13, 2019, three days after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX plane near Addis Ababa, which had left 157 people, including four Indians, dead.

After Boeing made necessary software rectifications, the DGCA had on August 26 last year lifted the ban on Max planes’ commercial flight operations. SpiceJet resumed operating its Max planes for commercial flight operations in November last year.