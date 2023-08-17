Speeding cars kill woman, man in separate mishaps in Nagpur

Nagpur: Two persons, including a woman, were killed in separate road mishaps in Hingna and Ajni Police Station areas. Both accidents are centred around rashly-driven cars.

A 20-year-old woman was killed in a road accident involving a car moving at great speed on Ambazari-Hingna Road in Hingna Police Station area on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Khushi Manish Patle (20), a resident of Ward No 4, Ghorad village in Seloo tehsil of Wardha district.

According to police, Khushi was travelling from Waghdhara to her village with her husband Manish (26) and relative Neha Chavan (24), on a Honda Dream Yuga motorcycle (MH32/AF-5859). The three stopped to attend nature’s call. A speeding car (MH-02/EJ0281) came from another side at great speed and hit Khushi. Seriously injured Khushi was admitted to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. The car driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.

A case under Sections 279, 304 (a) of Indian Penal Code read with Sections 184 and 185 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered by Hingna Police.

In another accident, a bike rider lying unconscious on the road after being hit by a car, was crushed to death by another speeding car on the Ring Road in Ajni Police limits. The deceased was identified as Shubham Laxman Thakre (28), a resident of Kinkhede Layout, Binaki Mangalwari.

According to police, the accident occurred late Tuesday night when Shubham was heading towards Manewada Square from Omkar Nagar Square on a motorcycle (MH49/AZ-8149). A speeding car came from behind and hit the motorcycle. Shubham fell on the road. While he was lying unconscious on the road, another car came at great speed and crushed profusely bleeding Shubham to death.

Ajni Police have registered a case under the provisions of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act.

