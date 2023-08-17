Mercury, humidity rise as rains take a long break in Nagpur

Nagpur: Rains taking a long break after initial monsoon spells have left citizens of Nagpur and other parts of Vidarbha high and dry. Cloudy afternoons, yet no rain for days together is raising humidity, leaving people sweaty and irritated.

In the last 15 days, the weather was dry in the region which resulted in a rise in maximum temperature by about 3 degrees Celsius in almost every district of Vidarbha. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Vidarbha from August 18 to 21. Nagpur will also get light rains during the period. As per meteorologists, the upcoming spell of monsoon rains will short live and citizens will again witness humid weather from August 22 onwards.

Another spell may be active in the region from August 25-26 which will provide minimum respite from humidity. For the first time Vidarbha is witnessing deficit in monsoon rains this month as during August the region normally reports highest rainfall of the season. Overcast weather resulted in a rise in humidity as the day temperature remained over 30 degrees Celsius in most parts of the region in the last 24 hours.

However, on Wednesday, Nagpur was hottest in Vidarbha with maximum temperature touching the 34 degrees Celsius mark. Nagpur was followed by Akola, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Gondia where the day temperature was above 33 degrees Celsius.

