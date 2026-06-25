Speeding car leaves youth seriously injured in Wadi hit-and-run

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Nagpur: A late-night hit-and-run incident in the Wadi area of Nagpur left a young man seriously injured after a speeding car allegedly rammed multiple two-wheelers and dragged a scooter rider for several hundred metres before the driver fled the scene.

The accident occurred in the vegetable market area of Wadi and created panic among local residents. According to eyewitnesses, the car first collided with a scooter and then continued moving, allegedly dragging the rider for nearly 400 metres from the vegetable market area up to Naka No. 10.

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Witnesses claimed that the speeding vehicle also hit two other two-wheelers during the incident, resulting in chaos on the road.

The injured youth has been identified as Pankaj Shamkunwar, a resident of Wadi. He sustained serious injuries in the accident and was rushed to a nearby hospital with the help of local residents. He is currently undergoing treatment.

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Eyewitnesses alleged that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. According to locals, the driver’s behaviour inside the vehicle appeared abnormal before and after the collision. However, police have not yet officially confirmed whether the driver was intoxicated.

Following the incident, Wadi Police reached the spot and launched a preliminary investigation. According to eyewitnesses, the driver abandoned the car at the accident site and escaped before police arrived.

The incident triggered anger among local residents, some of whom alleged that several hours had passed after the accident without a formal case being registered. The delay reportedly led to resentment among people in the area.

Police have seized the abandoned vehicle and initiated efforts to trace the driver. Officials said the circumstances leading to the accident are being investigated, and further action will be taken based on the findings.

The accused driver remains absconding, and police have launched a search operation to apprehend him. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

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