Speeding ambulance knocks man dead near Tajbagh, driver arrested

Nagpur: A speeding ambulance knocked a man dead and injured another near Shitala Mata Square, Motha Tajbagh on Monday evening. The ambulance driver has been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Sheikh Salim Sheikh Ramzan Patel (59), resident of Motha Tajbagh. The identity of the injured man, aged around 50, has not been established so far.

According to police, the accused driver Sandesh Suresh Sute (21), resident of Talmale Layout, Butibori, was driving the ambulance (MH-40/BL 9958) recklessly. As the ambulance reached near Shitala Mata Square, it hit Sheikh Salim, a handcart owner, and injured him critically. The speeding ambulance also knocked an unidentified pedestrian. Both the injured were taken to GMCH where doctors declared Sheikh Salim dead during treatment.

Sakkardara API Ingle, based on a complaint lodged by Sheikh Irshad Sheikh Salim (32), son of the deceased, booked the ambulance driver Sandesh Sute under Sections 279, 338, 304(A) of the IPC and placed him under arrest. Further probe is underway.

